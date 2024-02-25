Israeli Airstrike Hits Rafah, Claiming Lives and Sparking Outrage

By Sara Zouiten – Morocco World News

Rabat – An Israeli airstrike hit the southern city of Rafah today, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of life.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli Occupation Forces targeted a residential area, claiming the lives of at least seven people and injuring several others.

The attack occurred in the vicinity of al-Dakhiliyah Street in the al-Geneina neighborhood of southern Rafah.

Al Jazeera correspondents described the aftermath as chaotic, with bodies scattered on the streets and buildings severely damaged. The report said that the targeted area is a busy road leading to a local market.

The attack has reignited outrage among Palestinians in the densely populated border town.

Rafah is currently home to over one million Palestinians, the majority of whom have fled from other parts of Gaza amid Israeli attacks.

In October, the Israeli army initiated its ground invasion of Gaza, starting from the north and progressively moving southward.

Throughout this campaign, Israeli forces ordered civilians to evacuate to designated “safe zones” in the south for their protection.

However, as the invasion has now reached Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, there are no viable options for further evacuation.

The occupation forces have urged United Nations relief agencies to evacuate civilians from the war zone while accusing the agencies of complicity with Hamas.

Israel’s attacks on Rafah follow a declaration by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to extend the military campaign into the city.

Israel justifies its plans to invade Rafah by saying it wants to eradicate Hamas from Gaza.