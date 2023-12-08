Israeli Army Commander admits they handcuffed 2 couples inside a house then used tanks to destroy the building.
15 civilians were burned to death including 8 babies…🇮🇱🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/1V4iUsA3RM
— Pelham (@Resist_05) December 8, 2023
How calmly we are told innocents have been burnt alive, babies too. They just happened to be in the way.
Another weekend with pain on the menu. May the opening for pay-back happen soon.
