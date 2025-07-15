Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 117 Palestinians Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli attacks killed 117 Palestinians and wounded 557 over the previous 24-hour period as relentless US-backed Israeli strikes continue to pound the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that another three bodies were recovered from the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Israeli strikes on Monday included an airstrike on tents in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. According to Al Jazeera, at least nine Palestinians were killed in the strikes, most of them children.

An injured Palestinian child lies on a bed at Nasser Hospital after the Israeli army fired several shells at the tents of displaced people in the Asdaa area, north of Khan Younis, on July 14, 2025 (Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa via Reuters Connect)

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least seven people were killed by Israeli attacks on different areas of Gaza City. WAFA also reported that four Palestinians were killed by an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Monday that three of its soldiers were killed by an explosion in a tank in Jabalia, northern Gaza, and didn’t specify the cause of the blast.

Israeli forces continued to kill Palestinians seeking aid, with the Health Ministry recording the death of five aid seekers. Al Jazeera reported that at least two people were killed by an Israeli attack near an aid center in northwest Rafah, southern Gaza.

Since the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, at least 838 aid seekers have been killed and 5,575 have been injured, according to the Health Ministry. The majority of the casualties occurred in the vicinity of GHF sites, while others were killed and wounded attempting to get aid from trucks delivering food from the UN or other organizations.

The Health Ministry said on Monday that it also added 240 Palestinians to its overall death toll after confirming that they were killed. The ministry’s total death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 58,386, and the number of wounded has climbed to 139,077. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are a significant undercount, and estimates that factor in indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege and destruction of all of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure bring the death toll into the hundreds of thousands.