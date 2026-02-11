Israeli Attacks Kill at Least Five in Gaza as Constant IDF Ceasefire Violations Continue

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

At least five Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, medical sources told Reuters, as the IDF’s constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal continue.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that three Palestinians were killed in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, including two who were hit by an Israeli drone targeting an electric bicycle and a woman who was killed by an Israeli quadcopter drone in the same area.

WAFA also reported that a man was killed by Israeli army gunfire near Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Palestinian medics told Reuters that another man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia, northern Gaza, bringing the day’s death toll to at least five.

Smoke rises following an explosion, within the “yellow line” zone, which is controlled by Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2026. Picture taken with a phone. REUTERS/Haseeb Alwazeer

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its update, which it releases about midday Gaza time, that it recorded the killing of five Palestinians over the previous 24-hour period, a figure that’s based on the number of bodies brought to hospitals and morgues.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them so far,” the Health Ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry said that since the ceasefire deal was signed in early October, Israel has killed at least 586 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,558, for a total of more than 2,000 casualties. The violence has continued despite the Trump administration declaring the start of the “second phase” of the truce and forming the so-called “Board of Peace.”