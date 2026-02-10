Israeli Attacks Kill at Least Six Palestinians in Gaza as IDF Continues Ceasefire Violations

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

At least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza on Monday, according to reports from the Strip, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal despite the formation of the so-called “Board of Peace,” which is headed by President Trump.

Al Jazeera reported that an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City on Monday evening killed four Palestinians. According to the Quds News Network, one of the people killed was a child, and many other Palestinians were injured.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a Palestinian man was killed Monday evening by Israeli fire east of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. Another man, identified as 54-year-old Nabil Muhammad Ahmad al-Rahal, was killed by Israeli fire in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

Palestinians bid farewell to the body of a young man at Al-Shifa Hospital, killed by Israeli army fire in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, February 9, 2026 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The IDF claimed that it killed “four armed terrorists” who “exited an underground tunnel shaft and fired towards IDF troops operating” on the Israeli-occupied side of the Yellow Line in Rafah, southern Gaza. If confirmed, the incident would bring the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza on Monday to 10.

The Gaza Health Ministry’s death toll accounts for bodies brought to hospitals and morgues, and since rescue workers don’t have access to the IDF-occupied territory, the Palestinians killed there are likely not included in the toll. After the ceasefire deal was initially signed, the US was pressuring Israel to allow safe passage for Palestinian militants trapped on the Israeli side of the yellow line, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused.

The Health Ministry said in its update, which was released at about midday, Gaza time, on Monday, that Israeli forces killed five Palestinians and wounded 10 over the previous 24-hour period. It said that since the ceasefire deal was signed, the IDF has killed at least 581 Palestinians and injured 1,553.