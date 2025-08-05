Israeli Forces Kill 90 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli forces killed 90 Palestinians and wounded 439 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli strikes and the IDF killing of desperate people seeking aid continue.

The Health Ministry said the bodies of four Palestinians killed in previous attacks were also recovered. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Among those killed were 29 people gunned down by Israeli forces while seeking food aid. The Health Ministry said that another 300 aid seekers were injured. According to Reuters, at least 10 people were killed in two separate incidents near distribution sites run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

A woman reacts during the funeral of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid on Sunday, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

“Everyone who goes there, comes back either with a bag of flour or carried back (on a wooden stretcher) as a martyr, or injured. No one comes back safe,” Bilal Thari, a Palestinian in Gaza, told Reuters.

On Sunday, at least 13 aid seekers were killed near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza while waiting for the arrival of UN food trucks. Palestinians are even being killed by air-dropped aid, as Al Jazeera reported that a healthcare worker died when an air-dropped pallet fell on his tent.

Israel has allowed slightly more aid to enter Gaza amid global outrage over its starvation campaign in Gaza. Aid groups say it’s not nearly enough to bring real relief to Gaza’s population and are calling for all restrictions to be lifted and for a ceasefire. Starvation deaths have continued, with the Health Ministry reporting that five more adults died of malnutrition over the past 24 hours.

Israeli strikes also hit targets across Gaza on Monday. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, an Israeli drone strike targeted a group of humanitarian personnel in northern Gaza, killing at least five aid workers.

The Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 60,933 and the number of wounded to 150,027. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.