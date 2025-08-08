Israeli Forces Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that Israeli forces killed 98 Palestinians and wounded 603 over the previous 24 hours as the IDF continues to kill desperate people seeking aid and launch airstrikes across the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of two other Palestinians killed in previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The majority of the dead, 51, were massacred by the IDF while attempting to get aid, and another 230 aid seekers were injured. The Health Ministry said that since the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, it has recorded the death of 1,706 Palestinians and the injury of 12,030.

Mourners pray next to bodies during the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City on August 7, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

According to The Associated Press, at least 13 Palestinians were killed while attempting to reach aid trucks in the Morag Corridor, a strip of land between Rafah and Khan Younis that’s controlled by the Israeli military. At least two others were killed near GHF sites.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday that an overnight Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed four people, including two girls. At least seven people were killed by Israeli strikes on different parts of Gaza City on Thursday.

On top of the violent deaths, Palestinians continue to starve to death due to the US-backed Israeli siege. The Health Ministry said that Gaza hospitals recorded a total of four malnutrition deaths over 24 hours.

The ministry said that the latest violence has brought its death toll since October 7, 2023, to 61,258 and the number of wounded to 152,045. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.