Israeli Forces Preparing for US Pier in Gaza Come Under Attack

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Mortar rounds were fired at Israeli forces making preparations for a US-built pier in Gaza on Wednesday, highlighting the danger of the project to the US troops that are involved.

US officials blamed the attack on “Gaza-based militants” and said no American equipment was damaged. The attack came as US forces started construction of the pier off the coast of Gaza.

“I can confirm that US military vessels, to include the USNS Benavidez, have begun to construct the initial stages of the temporary pier and causeway at sea,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

Ryder said that the mortar attack targeted a “marshaling area” for the pier. “We’re aware of reports that a small number of mortars landed in the vicinity of the marshalling yard area for humanitarian assistance that will eventually be the delivery site that this pier will support,” he said.

US officials insist the US military personnel will stay hundreds of meters offshore, but that puts them easily in range of Hamas rockets. A successful attack on US troops could lead to a major escalation of US involvement in the Israeli slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.

The US says the idea of the pier is to facilitate the delivery of more humanitarian aid into Gaza. President Biden ordered the drastic measure instead of pressuring Israel to open more land crossings into Gaza, which is the most efficient way to deliver aid. Israel will inspect aid shipments in Cyprus before they head to Gaza but will also require another inspection once they reach the shore.

The pier is expected to be able to bring in about 90 aid trucks per day, with the potential for 150. Aid officials have said they need over 500 trucks per day to enter the Strip. According to Reuters, the UN said the average this month has been 200 despite Israeli claims that significantly more aid was being allowed in.