Mayor of London Sadiq Khan “What a 15 Minute City actually is, it is something that the WEF has created called C40, and it's called C40 cities”

“You won't be able to drive a petrol or diesel car anymore. You'll have to buy electric. If you want food, you will get a… pic.twitter.com/zUGTHHK1kI

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 26, 2024