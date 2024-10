ISRAELI FORCES WATCHED FIVE PALESTINIANS LOAD A DONKEY CART WITH AID THEY THEN TARGETED AND KILLED THEM ALL WHEN THEY WERE ON THEIR WAY TO DISTRIBUTE THE AID

ISRAELI FORCES WATCHED FIVE PALESTINIANS LOAD A DONKEY CART WITH AID THEY THEN TARGETED AND KILLED THEM ALL WHEN THEY WERE ON THEIR WAY TO DISTRIBUTE THE AID pic.twitter.com/XbjGuwbmFK — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 6, 2024 Share this: Print

