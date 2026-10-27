🔥PEDIATRICIAN TELLS ALL: ‘70 to 80% of our practice income comes from vaccines.’

For some reason, many people can’t wrap their heads around the fact that pediatricians DO MAKE MONEY from vaccinating.

Here is yet ANOTHER report from a pediatric doctor that their offices CANNOT FUNCTION without vaccinating.

“If we stop vaccinating, we basically don’t have a practice anymore.”

“We have a strong financial incentive to believe what we’re told about the vaccine program being safe, effective, and necessary.”

@CHDTVLive

— Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) October 26, 2026