The moment Israel targeted British journalist Steve Sweeney in southern Lebanon.pic.twitter.com/sbxhDAK5fI
— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) March 19, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The moment Israel targeted British journalist Steve Sweeney in southern Lebanon.pic.twitter.com/sbxhDAK5fI
— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) March 19, 2026
One thought on “The moment Israel targeted British journalist Steve Sweeney in southern Lebanon.”
So many innocents getting slaughtered. Yeah, innocent humanity caught in the crosshairs of a demonic war-machine. Yes, there are defectors, those who have served and then have gone off the reservation because of seeing things they don’t like or approve of. Very late to come to the party. And who of these defectors is championing our way out, our Bill of Rights, that sacred document that protects every INDIVIDUAL and puts the power back with each individual person? WHO????????
We have the mostly jewish, pro-Israel money-people who issue the currency growing more and more obscenely rich, and we have the prophecy people helping them by claiming Biblical rights. All of this is blatantly okaying all the on-going GENOCIDE. But please don’t criticize Israel unless you’re prepared to pay a huge fine, get fired from your job, go to jail for half a decade, or worse, get killed.
I got this email from a friend:
“West Bank breaks my heart more than anywhere else because it was functional and righteous and the last large land-holding the natives had. The most important thing about the Iran war is it is smoke-screening what is going down in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, etc. War’s the perfect distraction for ex-military pundits to reference while the natives in Palestine are crucified. … Donnie green-lighted taking over all of Greater Israel starting with Gaza and West Bank and moving north and east.”
Yeah, we might call it “Smoke-screen Earth.” They move ahead, seemingly unstoppable. As I’ve read it here at The Trenches so very many times before: “It only stops when we stop it.” Bold typing, but words rarely stop tyrants or end genocides. (Sad face morphing to angry face.)
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