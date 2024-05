🇵🇸🇮🇱 Israeli police arrest the Greek Consul's guard at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

"Israelis spitting on Christians is an old Jewish tradition" – Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

