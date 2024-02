Israeli settlers spit on and harass a Christian in Jerusalem Christian zionists are some of the dumbest people alive

Israeli settlers spit on and harass a Christian in Jerusalem Christian zionists are some of the dumbest people alive pic.twitter.com/YhUyn5xDBQ — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 4, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet