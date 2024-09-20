Israeli Soldiers Filmed Throwing Bodies of Palestinians Off Rooftops in West Bank

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli soldiers were filmed throwing the bodies of Palestinians off rooftops in the West Bank on Thursday.

The war crime happened during an assault on the town of Qabatiya, the Middle East Eye reports:

Palestinians shared the footage on social media, showing Israeli occupation soldiers mutilating the bodies of three Palestinians killed in Qabatiya before throwing them from the roof of a house that morning. The video captures three Israeli soldiers climbing onto the roof, holding the bodies, and throwing them one by one from the top. Earlier that day, the Israeli army launched a military operation in Qabatiya, besieging a house and killing three Palestinians inside. In total, at least seven Palestinians were killed throughout the day.

Just another day for the The Most Moral Army in the World™.