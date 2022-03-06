Israeli special forces are fighting on the side of Ukraine.





Mar 5, 2022 • Former Israeli soldiers are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Israeli news publication Ynet reports that former Israeli military from the elite units of the IDF are fighting on the side of Ukrainian troops and radicals, including groups recognized as terrorist in Russia. As it became known, we are talking about a group of “volunteers” who decided to join the Ukrainian troops. According to the Israeli publication Ynet, we are even talking about former soldiers of the Israeli special unit “Golani”. At the same time, given the apparent absence of any criticism from Israel, this should clearly raise a lot of questions about interference in the Russian special operation. “Some, however, have decided that it is not enough to observe the development of the situation from afar. Meet 40-year-old Grigory “Grisha” Fibobrov, a graduate of an elite IDF combat unit who now serves as a platoon commander in the Ukrainian army. Grigory Fibobrov, who served in the prestigious Golani infantry brigade, enlisted in one of the combat units of the Ukrainian army seven years ago. She is currently deployed on the front line, where troops are preparing for a possible breakthrough. Fibobrov serves in the Aidar battalion (an organization whose activities are banned in the Russian Federation – ed.), an assault battalion of the Ground Forces of Ukraine “, – reports the publication “Ynet”, noting that Fibobrov currently has Israeli citizenship. Among other things, it is also reported that in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ultra-Orthodox Jews join, which raises a lot of questions why these actions are not condemned in Israel.