Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 79 More Palestinians Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli attacks killed at least 79 Palestinians and wounded 163 over the previous 24-hour period as relentless Israeli strikes continue to hit targets across the Strip.

The Health Ministry’s numbers account for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals. However, the ministry said that the figures do not include hospitals in the North Gaza Governorate “due to the difficulty of accessing them.”

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Palestinians transport the wounded and those who lost their lives to Al-Awda hospital after an Israeli bombing targeted citizens gathering in the Zahraa area north of the Nuseirat camp, central Gaza, on May 27, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that dozens of civilians were killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza. In the southern city of Khan Younis, five people were killed by Israeli shelling of homes in the area.

Several Palestinians were killed by attacks in Gaza City, and at least two were killed by an Israeli drone attack in an area north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The latest violence came as a US and Israeli-backed foundation began distributing boxes of aid using a mechanism widely condemned by the UN and other aid agencies. The effort broke down at a distribution center in Rafah, southern Gaza, where starving Palestinians stormed a facility holding aid.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that since Israel resumed its genocidal war on March 18, at least 3,901 Palestinians have been killed, and 11,088 were injured. The numbers account for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals and morgues.

Since October 7, 2023, the ministry’s death toll has reached 54,056, and the number of wounded has climbed to 123,129, figures that don’t account for thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble or indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege.