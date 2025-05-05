Israeli Strikes Kill 110 in Gaza Over Three Days as Children Starve Under Blockade

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 110 Palestinians and wounded 400 over the past three days, according to death toll updates released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, as children are starving to death under the US-backed Israeli blockade.

In the same three-day period, seven bodies of Palestinians killed by previous Israeli attacks were recovered from the rubble. The Health Ministry’s numbers account for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals and morgues.

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Relatives of Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks mourn at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza, on May 03, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

Israeli attacks over the weekend included the bombing of a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. According to rescue workers, the strike killed eight people, including a month-old baby, a one-year-old girl, and a one-year-old boy.

Israeli strikes on Sunday included attacks on tent camps in al-Mawasi, killing at least ten people, according to Al Jazeera.

Clashes were reported in southern Gaza on Sunday as Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed its fighters killed IDF soldiers in an ambush near Rafah. Later in the day, the IDF confirmed two of its soldiers were killed in a booby-trapped tunnel near Rafah.

On Saturday, Al Jazeera reported that a baby girl named Janan Saleh al-Sakafi died of malnutrition and dehydration at the Rantisi Hospital near Gaza City, as the Israeli military has blocked all goods from entering Gaza for more than two months.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, 57 Palestinians have starved to death in Gaza, the majority being children. The UN’s World Food Program and the UN’s Palestinian relief agency have both said repeatedly that they have thousands of trucks ready to enter Gaza and bring much-needed relief, but the blockade remains.

The Times of Israel reported Sunday night that the Israeli security cabinet voted to expand the assault on Gaza and approved a plan to renew aid deliveries “while overhauling the mechanism” over allegations Hamas has diverted shipments. But the report said aid deliveries are not imminent and would only happen “when the situation in Gaza necessitates it,” making it unclear if the Israeli military will actually allow food to enter.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also said on Sunday that since Israel resumed its genocidal war on March 18, which it did with full US support, it has recorded the deaths of 2,436 Palestinians and 6,450 injuries.

Since October 7, 2023, the ministry’s death toll has reached 52,535, and the number of wounded has climbed to 118,491, figures that don’t account for thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble or indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege.