Israeli Strikes Kill Over 100 Children in Lebanon in 11 Days

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

At least 100 children have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since Israel dramatically escalated its attacks on the country on September 23, the UN’s child relief agency, UNICEF, said Friday.

Citing Lebanon’s Health Ministry, UNICEF said 127 children have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past year, with more than 100 dying between September 23 and October 4. Israeli attacks on Lebanon have wounded at least 890 children since October 8, 2023.

“Doctors tell us of treating children who are bloodied, bruised, and broken, suffering both physically and mentally. Many are experiencing anxiety, flashbacks, and nightmares related to explosions. No child should be subjected to such horrific situations,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF’s director for the Middle East.

The number of child casualties in Lebanon has likely risen since Friday as Israel continues to pound Lebanon. Israel launched its heaviest bombing yet on Beirut from Saturday into Sunday, with about 30 strikes reported in Dahiyeh, the city’s southern suburb.

Lebanon’s children have also been suffering a massive displacement crisis in the wake of Israel’s escalations. Lebanon’s government has said more than 1.2 million people have been displaced, including over 400,000 children.

Similar to the Israeli assault on Gaza, Israeli warplanes have bombed evacuation routes in Lebanon, including the Masnaa border crossing, which connects Lebanon and Syria. Israeli strikes on the crossing early Friday severely damaged the road, forcing Lebanese fleeing into Syria to travel by foot.