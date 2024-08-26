Israelis hunt down Palestinians in Khan Younis with drones, for sport
A young girl is sh0t whilst trying to run for her life..
Sanction and embargo the colony.
pic.twitter.com/VamEYChFdH
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 26, 2024
