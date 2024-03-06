Israel’s Chief Forensic Pathologist Pushed ‘Hamas Beheaded Babies’ Hoax

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel’s chief forensic pathologist, Dr Chen Kugel, helped pushed the atrocity propaganda hoax that Hamas “beheaded babies” on October 7th.

“This looks like another huge scoop from @zei_squirrel – Israel’s chief forensic pathologist was personally involved in the notorious ‘beheaded babies’ hoax,” The Intercept’s Ryan Grim commented Tuesday on Twitter. “For a traumatized rescue worker to share a false memory or interpretation is understandable. For the top forensic expert to participate in a hoax like this is unforgivable.”

I’ve embedded Zei_Squirrel’s thread in full below but you can also read it on Thread Reader.

The sheer amount of lies Israeli officials have put out since October 7th is astounding.

As I reported last week, they want to make it illegal to question their lies and jail people for not believing them.