“It is a biological receipt, Once you take a tablet, it dissolves in your stomach, it sends a signal saying you took the pill” Listen to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speak at The WEF on Pharmaceutical Tracking pills. Sounds like the perfect fit for mandatory medications tied to a Digital Health ID/Passport. This is the future The Globalists are planning for you.

“It is a biological receipt, Once you take a tablet, it dissolves in your stomach, it sends a signal saying you took the pill”

Listen to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speak at The WEF on Pharmaceutical Tracking pills.

Sounds like the perfect fit for mandatory medications tied to a… pic.twitter.com/Q4iHQXLox1

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 18, 2024