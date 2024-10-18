“It is a biological receipt, Once you take a tablet, it dissolves in your stomach, it sends a signal saying you took the pill” Listen to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speak at The WEF on Pharmaceutical Tracking pills. Sounds like the perfect fit for mandatory medications tied to a Digital Health ID/Passport. This is the future The Globalists are planning for you.

“It is a biological receipt, Once you take a tablet, it dissolves in your stomach, it sends a signal saying you took the pill”
Listen to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speak at The WEF on Pharmaceutical Tracking pills.
Sounds like the perfect fit for mandatory medications tied to a… pic.twitter.com/Q4iHQXLox1
October 18, 2024
Gee, thanks, Albert. We’ll just shut up and swallow it.
How much longer will ignorance be having its heyday? That old saying of “Ignorance is bliss,” needs to be changed to, IGNORANCE IS DANGEROUS!!
Today, to not inform one’s self is to submit to slavery and death.
