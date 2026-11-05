WOW 🚨 It turns out the reason people in Los Angeles are seeing extremely high power bills is because there was a secret proposal that shifted higher energy costs to residents to save corporate customers money

It was quietly unanimously approved by Democrats

“In 2015, LADWP published an internal report outlining how they planned to restructure electricity rates in Los Angeles. On page 12, they admitted residential families were paying 32.9% of the power system’s revenue, and they wrote on paper that residential rates needed to be forced up to 40%, while large commercial and industrial users were discounted from 37% down to 29%.

Now you’re probably wondering, did they actually go through with that? — The answer is yes

Today, residential households consume only 34% of the actual electricity in this city. Commercial and industrial accounts burn over 60%. Yet the residential families are now forced to provide nearly 38% of LADWP’s retail power revenue. In a utility that pulls in over $5 billion a year, that 5% shift means we’re Working families are paying roughly $250 million more every single year, so large commercial accounts pay less.

That is why your summer bill feels completely unmanageable. They didn’t just raise our rates; they engineered a permanent cost shift that uses Tier 3 surge pricing to squeeze families trying to keep their kids cool in 105-degree valley heat. This wasn’t an accident; it was an intentional restructuring that has been running on autopilot for years”

I have confirmed this needed approval from Democrats and they unanimously voted for it

The final approval came from the Los Angeles City Council and was signed by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti

Everyone who voted YES were all Democrats:

– Bob Blumenfield (CD 3) Democrat

– Mike Bonin (CD 11) Democrat

– Joe Buscaino (CD 15) Democrat

– Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD 8) Democrat

– Jose Huizar (CD 14) Democrat

– Paul Koretz (CD 5) Democrat

– Paul Krekorian (CD 2) Democrat

– Nury Martinez (CD 6) Democrat

– Mitch O’Farrell (CD 13) Democrat

– Curren D. Price (CD 9) Democrat

– David Ryu (CD 4) Democrat

– Herb Wesson (CD 10) Democrat

Mayor Eric Garcetti (Democrat) signed the ordinance after Council approval

Democrats sell out Americans every chance they get. These people are criminals

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 4, 2026