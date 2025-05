It’s never a bad time to remind the American People that in November 2001, fresh off their deportation from the United States, the Dancing Israelis went on an Israeli TV show and bragged that they were in the US on 9/11 ‘to document the event’ because they had foreknowledge.

It’s never a bad time to remind the American People that in November 2001, fresh off their deportation from the United States, the Dancing Israelis went on an Israeli TV show and bragged that they were in the US on 9/11 ‘to document the event’ because they had foreknowledge. pic.twitter.com/YLtanjQJBH — Frankie Stockes (@realStockes) May 12, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet