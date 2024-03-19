“I’ve Changed My Mind”: Swedish Open Borders MP Makes Complete U-Turn

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

A Swedish MP who advocated for open borders during the 2015 refugee crisis said she has completely changed her mind and now wants to see a significant number of deportations.

Louise Meijer, a lawmaker with the now-governing Moderate Party, previously “took a stand for openness” and supported the ‘Refugees Welcome’ mantra, but now wants to pull up the drawbridge completely.

“But I have changed my mind on the matter,” she told Expressen, adding she now supports “an even stricter migration policy than the one I opposed at the time.”

“The change that Sweden has undergone and is undergoing is fundamentally changing the country,” said Meijer, noting that “mass immigration has been followed by several major problems.”

Specifically, she pointed to the fact that “serious, organized crime is committed to a large extent by people with foreign assets,” that new arrivals are “not self-sufficient,” and that the “culture of honor, separatism, and Islamism is limiting and dangerous.”

Meijer asserted that integrating large numbers of migrants has been a total failure for Sweden and “for integration to work, people who both want to move here and who already live here need to adapt to Swedish society and our values.”

She is now calling for a strict limit on migration in the near future and dedicated herself to ensuring that the country begins a large deportation campaign.

“You need to work, speak Swedish, and do your duty before you demand your rights. Those who do not want to adapt and integrate should not stay in Sweden either. Deportation or repatriation should then be a real option,” said Meijer.

After being one of if not the safest country in Europe, Sweden now records the second most bombings out of any country not at war besides Mexico.

Violence and criminality caused by migrant gangland violence is so chronic, last year the Swedish Prime Minister met with the head of the military to try to formulate a plan to deal with it.

Riots and civil unrest have become commonplace, and in 2021, Germany’s Bild newspaper ran the headline: ‘Sweden is the most dangerous country in Europe.’

A 2018 report also found that 99 out of 112 gang rapists in Sweden had a foreign background.

When veteran Swedish police investigator Peter Springare was asked about the demographics of those responsible for violent crimes, he didn’t mince his words.

“Here we go; this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment,” he wrote. “Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohammed, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again. Christopher… what, is it true? Yes, a Swedish name snuck in on the edges of a drug crime. Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again,” he added.

