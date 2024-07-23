J.D. VANCE’S HINDU WIFE USHA IS AN EVIDENT HANDLER OF J.D. VANCE FOR THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY

By AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE MEDIA

Usha’s resume is just too full and too perfect for a 38-year old with no real-world experience.

Who works at six (6) law firms or courts, including as clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts, before sitting for her bar license? (Among other anomalies, that lack of a law license conveniently exempts her from having to follow the conflicts of interest ethics demands of the Rules of Professional Conduct.)

Usha has worked for law firms associated with The Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Proximity makes the heart grow fonder (not to mention their money in your purse)?

Usha was paid to attend Cambridge University in the UK by the (Sir) Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – notorious, 2005 knighted members of the British Pilgrims Society who funded with The Pirbright Institute (UK), holder of 11 Coronavirus patents

LONDON – MARCH 2, 2005: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS) Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda pose for photographs after Gates is awarded an honorary knighthood at Buckingham Palace on March 2, 2005 in London, England. Mr Gates received a Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his outstanding contribution to enterprise, employment, education and the voluntary sector in the UK, and his contributions to poverty reduction . (Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Bill Gates;Melinda Gates;HRH Queen Elizabeth II Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Has JD Vance disclosed any of Usha’s conflicts of interest like his ethical oath requires him to do?

The Mockingbird Press has now flooded the zone with Usha puff pieces. Just google her name and see the fare dished up: AP, Reuters, BBC, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, PBS, Times of India, Axios, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The New York Times, YouTube, The Hill, Washington Post, MSNBC News, CNN, The Daily Beast, Facebook, Business Insider, USA Today, People, Fox News, Law.com, The Sun, DW, The Independent, Yahoo News.

Yada, yada, yada. Same old same old Pilgrims Society “government by journalism.”

July 18, 2024 — A telltale sign that Usha is a Pilgrims Society groom is the speed at which Newsweek has come to her defense while they peppered there commentary about the lackluster response of MAGA-supporters to JD Vance, painting them as extremist country bumpkins. Time (a notorious Pilgrims Society propaganda rag) tossed in a puff piece replete with cutsie photos.

These self-anointed elitists are consistently haughty and condescending. Do they not realize that this consistent behavior gives them away?

Usha’s Pilgrims grooming started immediately after high school.

She received both a BA and JD from Yale—classical CIA grooming venues notoriously controlled by secret societies like Skull and Bones.

In fact, she met JD Vance at Yale. She was placed as editor of both the Yale Law Review and Yale Journal of Law & Technology. This is overkill for a non-groom.

To get her Chinese grooming, she was sent on a fellowship to Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China.

Then, Bill & Melinda Gates paid for her fellowship to Cambridge University.

Note: Gates is a chief funder of The Pirbright Institute in the UK that holds more than 11 patents on Coronavirus in collaboration with DARPA, MI-5/MI-6, and Anthony Fauci. Likewise, Vivek Ramaswamy’s college was being paid for by George Soros’ brother Paul (good Christian name chosen in classical Sabbatean style). Move along, nothing to see here.

In 2012, Usha was placed at Williams & Connolly LLP. This is Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation law firm! See proof links in table below.

Usha was then magically groomed as a law clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh. There she was no doubt introduced to Roberts’ British handlers in the Knights of Malta, English Priory. Roberts just recently admitted his Knights of Malta membership in court filings.

Kavanaugh is a member of the American Academy of Achievement where he has been schooled in the Pilgrims Society etiquette for annexing America. 2017 Summit, 2022 Summit.

James W. Breyer, Facebook

James W. Breyer, Facebook/DARPA bankroller, a Pilgrims Society organizer of the American Academy of Achievement, is pictured next to his late wife, Angela Chao, sister of Mitch McConnell’s wife Secretary Elaine Chao. Angela Chao drowned on Feb. 11, 2024 in a suspicious car accident on hers and Breyer’s Texas ranch.

Lord Jacob Rothschild

CRISPR

Zionism

UNIPARTY

We could continue showing you photos of the self-styled elitists and their self-congratulations, but we think you get the point.

This is the company that Usha has kept. Did J.D. Vance disclose any of these conflicts to the Trump Campaign? Somehow we think not.

Only after all this heady non-lawyer experience and globe-trotting did Usha pass the DC Bar. Her grooming is so evident it is palpable.

One wonders why Usha was given all heady grooming in law while not even an attorney. Either she had no law acumen, or because she would not be subject to the Rules of Professional Conduct whereby she would have to disclose conflicts of interest. By waiting, her conflicts could be swept under the rug. To our knowledge, JD Vance has not disclosed any of his Usha conflicts.

LinkedIn Profile (PDF version)

Time (PDF version)

Usha’s biography does not meet the smell test.

Just ask Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton why they helped groom her. Ask Yale and Cambridge Universities where Pilgrims are notoriously groomed.

USHA VANCE (NÉE CHILUKURI) BIOGRAPHY & TIMELINE

Sources: Her LinkedIn, her Wikipedia, Time, Newsweek

DATE TITLE DETAIL 1986 Jan 06 (Age 38) Birth Father Radhakrishna “Krish” Chilukuri; from Andhra Pradesh, India (a British Commonwealth country); lecturer, San Diego State, Aerospace Engineering; Publications; LinkedIn Mother: Lakshmi Chilukuri; from Andhra Pradesh, India (a British Commonwealth country); biochemist, marine biologist, provost, UC San Diego Cited in Pub Med as research interlocked conflicts of interest with Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentecfh-Roche, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis, Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline–primary jab pushers San Diego County, CA

Wikipedia ca. 1999-2003 H.S. Diploma Mt. Carmel High School, Chicago; Carmelite (Catholic) grooming school; 6410 S. Dante Ave., Chicago, Ill 60637 2003-2007 BA Yale University 2007-2008 Teaching Fellow Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China

Wikipedia 2008-2009 Analyst Kobre & Kim LLP 2009-2010 MPhil Cambridge University, Bill Gates Scholar, Director 2010-2013 JD Yale Law School 2010-2013 Managing Editor Yale Journal of Law & Technology 2010-2013 Editor Yale Law Journal 2011 Associate Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz, LLP 2012 Associate Williams & Connolly LLP (Hillary Clinton, Clinton Foundation law firm) Ref. Hillary’s Senate testimony or the Clinton Foundation organizing documents on Oct. 23, 1997 2013 Met JD Vance at Yale 2014 Married J.D. Vance; mixed religions, she is a Hindu, Vance is a Christian; children: Ewan (b. 2018), Vivek (b. 2020), Mirabel (b. 2022) 2014 Associate Taft Stettinius LLP, Cincinnati 2014-2015 Law Clerk Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his tenure on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit 2015-2017 Associate Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP (clients included Disney, University of California) 2017-2018 Law Clerk Chief Justice John Roberts 2019 Admission DC Bar 2019-present Associate Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. Present Director [Bill & Melinda] Gates Cambridge Alumni Association Present Secretary Cincinnati Symphony Table 1: Usha Chilukuri Vance’s biography timeline. Sources: Her LinkedIm, Wikipedia, Time, Newsweek

Regarding Usha Vances’ s current employer: Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. Wikipedia: “Some of the firm’s notable clients have included Google, Disney, Bank of America, PG&E, BNSF Railway, Intel, Fortress and Berkshire Hathaway.”