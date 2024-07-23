Did you hear that? Listen again pic.twitter.com/Uh2gyL9mIZ
— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 22, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Did you hear that? Listen again pic.twitter.com/Uh2gyL9mIZ
— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 22, 2024
One thought on “Kamala says it out loud”
“With the constant stream of lying that is the new normal, there is a psychological spreadsheet of goals – to trust no one. To believe nothing. To become brittle. To live in anger. To lose reality. To accept what is wrong. To fear friends and allies. To be powerless.”
— Helena Glass
“Their deceit empowers me.”
— Me
“The two ‘sides’ of mainstream politics are not fighting against one another, they’re only fighting against you. Their only job is to keep you clapping along with the two-handed puppet show as they rob you blind and tighten your chains while your gaze is fixed on the performance.”
— Caitlin Johnstone
.