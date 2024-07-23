One thought on “Kamala says it out loud

  1. “With the constant stream of lying that is the new normal, there is a psychological spreadsheet of goals – to trust no one. To believe nothing. To become brittle. To live in anger. To lose reality. To accept what is wrong. To fear friends and allies. To be powerless.”
    — Helena Glass

    “Their deceit empowers me.”
    — Me

    “The two ‘sides’ of mainstream politics are not fighting against one another, they’re only fighting against you. Their only job is to keep you clapping along with the two-handed puppet show as they rob you blind and tighten your chains while your gaze is fixed on the performance.”
    — Caitlin Johnstone

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*