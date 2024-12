Jewish pundit Ben Shapiro acknowledges Syria’s Christian minority could be slaughtered now that Assad has been deposed, but says it’s a “good thing” because Israel’s enemies in the region have been weakened.

Jewish pundit Ben Shapiro acknowledges Syria’s Christian minority could be slaughtered now that Assad has been deposed, but says it’s a “good thing” because Israel’s enemies in the region have been weakened. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/Uqt0qPB798 — AF Post (@AFpost) December 8, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet