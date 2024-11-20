JFK Jr. was speechless when asked to comment on Israel controlling American politicians pic.twitter.com/ahVE3t4sR1
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) November 19, 2024
4 thoughts on “RFK Jr. was speechless when asked to comment on Israel controlling American politicians”
and another piecashit. it blows my mind these people who interview these people and really think they stand on their own and will give them the answers.. the truth. James Trafficant was the last to do so and he crawled under a bushhog!!
Reporters who ask lightweight questions are as much of a problem as those who give bullsh*t answers. This one should have asked Kennedy why he came out in support of the Gaza genocide. Or how he would feel if it were HIS children that got buried alive under the bomb-rubble. Or how he’d feel if HIS pregnant wife got stabbed in the stomach. Or why he’s willing to serve a president who allows Israel to rule us and who stomped all over the sacred right of Due Process. Too many questions to ask that will never get asked by reporters who just want to get paid, or worse, are paid to ask ONLY what they’re told to ask.
“I’m not a politician in political office?”
Not a politician???!!!
You ran for president, you dumbass! That makes you a POLITICIAN!!!
You can’t run for president and not know how politics is run?
We weren’t born yesterday, you old fool!