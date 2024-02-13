Joe Biden ‘enabled’ family’s shady overseas business dealings: Hunter Biden former business associate to the House

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is set to testify behind closed doors as part of the Biden impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

In his opening statement, Bobulinski said that he was “happy for Americans to finally hear the facts and evidence that I have been trying to outline for over four years, all backed up and supported by emails, texts, documents, records, pictures, and other evidence,” adding that these facts are “important for America’s national security.”

“I want to be crystal clear: from my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family,” Bobulinski’s prepared opening statement read.

“His family’s foreign influence peddling operation — from China to Ukraine and elsewhere — sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government.”

Bobulinski wrote that Biden was “more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability.”

He stated that the reason the international business transactions took place was because Biden was vice president at the time.

“The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period. Other key players have made this point clear as well,” noting comments from Hunter Biden as well as Devon Archer’s testimony.

The Chinese Communist Party, through CCP-linked China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) “successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House.”

This process, he wrote, began in the fourth quarter of 2015, and extended through when Biden left the White House in January 2017, when Trump took over the presidency.

Bobulinski said it wasn’t a “coincidence that CEFC used the Biden family’s weakest link, Hunter Biden, and the promise of large sums of money to the tune of tens of millions of dollars initially, and eventually the profits from investing billions of dollars in the United States and around the world.”

The former Hunter business associate said that Joe Biden “was aware of the CEFC transaction, enabled it and had a constitutional responsibility to the American people to shut it down before it began.”

He wrote that “alarm bells” should have been ringing in the Obama-Biden white house, and that Biden “should have been aware that his own administration had red-flagged CEFC as a tool of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Biden’s immediate family members “were enriched to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from some of our most dangerous adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party and players from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan and other foreign nations and entities.”

He wrote that in his experience, “political office holders can be held as responsible as the immediate family members who are receiving the money directly” under US corruption laws.

Joe Biden, he said, may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity statutes, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Bobulinski noted that agencies under Joe Biden have not contacted him regarding what he knows, including grand juries that have convened, as well as US Attorney Davis Weiss.

He said he voluntarily walked into the Washington Field Office of the FBI on October 23, 2020, with several phones containing years of communications between himself and Biden family members and associates. While the conversation with the FBI “lasted many hours,” he was never followed up with.

Hunter Biden himself is set to submit to a closed-door deposition on February 28 in the impeachment inquiry.