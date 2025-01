Jonathan Pollard, the US-born Jewish-American intel analyst who stole US military secrets & sold them to Israel, was flown out of the US on Trump-megadonor Sheldon Adelson’s private plane. Pollard received a hero’s welcome by PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

