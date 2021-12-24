Journalist Reporting on Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Burglarized, Research Stolen

Kristan T. Harris is a Wisconsin-based independent journalist and host of the talk news radio show The Rundown Live. A media organization who over the years, in addition to hosting several notable guests, has also made a name for itself reporting high-profile events such as the protest and riot at the Capitol on January 6th, and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin which led to the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting.

Pertaining to the latter, Mr. Harris was actually called to the witness stand during the recent Rittenhouse trial, as it was he who captured most of the crucial footage in the case.

Worthy of note, Mr. Harris is also loosely affiliated to The Free Thought Project, as I am myself a co-host to The Rundown Live.

Not shy to pursue speaking truth to power, shortly after a verdict was reached in the Rittenhouse case Harris decided to make the journey to New York to provide on-the-ground coverage of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. The partner of the late disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein accused of sex trafficking.

Despite the notable lack of proportionate mainstream media attention, Harris has been present at the courthouse every day of the trial, providing regular updates.

In a few short weeks The Rundown Live has already distinguished itself for its coverage of the trial, being the only media outlet to publish the full unredacted transcripts of the prosecution’s witness testimony. Including Jane Doe #1; Epstein’s former butler; Jane Doe #2 AKA Katie; Jane Doe #3 AKA Carolyn; in addition to Annie Farmer; and FBI Special Agent Kelly McGuire.

The outlet published other bombshell revelations, and conducted numerous interviews with both mainstream and independent media — including the likes of Dan Dicks of Press For Truth, and Jason Bermas.

However recently Kristan Harris has garnered some less-than-desirable attention as well. On the evening of Wednesday, December 22nd, the AirBnB in which he was staying in Jersey City to report on the trial was burglarized.

My air BNB was broken into and my laptop stolen. A day after my photo was taken by Isabelle Maxwell. Just a coincidence. They even ripped closet door off. pic.twitter.com/V41X0A5dFi — Kristan T. Harris (@KristanTHarris) December 23, 2021

Security footage of the break in appears to show a man of average height and build in casual dark clothing and a face mask remove the air conditioning unit and make his way inside the residence. Just two minutes later he reemerges holding a green bag containing a laptop.

The contents of the laptop contained the last several weeks worth of research pertaining to the trial. While much of the material was backed up on a cloud, it is still an immense loss.

In a Facebook post about the burglary, Harris clarified to those inquiring as to exactly how the thief made his way inside, and exactly what was taken. Specifying that despite the numerous valuable items about the residence, the intruder seemed to know exactly what he was looking for —

“The weird thing is that it’s the only thing missing in 90 seconds. My door was locked. There’s better goodies here.” ……… “He took the air conditioner out the front air bnb window crawled through went through kitchen and ajared my door from the kitchen. Ripped open closet door and stole my laptop. There were other high priced items including a 350 pair of headphones on the bed and other stuff…”

What causes this to be of even greater concern is that this incident took place less than 24 hours after Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister Isabelle had taken a slew of photos of media personnel outside of the courthouse, including of Mr Harris. Leading some to believe this may have been a targeted act.

This is certainly a bizarre coincidence, if not something more.

This is certainly a bizarre coincidence, if not something more.

A statement on The Rundown Live Facebook page updating followers of the incident affirmed —

“We will not be discouraged nor intimidated from telling the truth”

When The Free Thought Project spoke with Kristan Harris, it became apparent that this incident only served to strengthen his resolve, while he also stressed the importance of independent media, stating —

“We are the only platform publishing transcripts straight from the stenographer detailing the victims testimony. It’s imperative that independent journalists continue to dismantle propaganda by becoming sought after sources by the public. If The Rundown Live was not crowdsourced to attend the Ghislaine Maxwell trial would we know as much about the trial as we do?”

For those wishing to support Mr Harris’s efforts to shed light on this case, a friend and listener of The Rundown Live took it upon herself to start a GoFundMe campaign on their behalf.

As for the trial itself, the jury has spent the last two days in deliberation following closing statements made by the prosecution and defense. It is expected they will resume Monday following a brief recess for the holidays.

