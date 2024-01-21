Journalist Who Shamed Novak Djokovic for Being Unjabbed Dies Suddenly After Booster

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

A mainstream media journalist, who called for tennis star Novak Djokovic to be cancelled for being unvaccinated, has died of a massive heart attack just days after receiving his COVID booster shot.

Mike Dickson, a sports journalist who in Melbourne to cover the Australian Open, collapsed and died after suffering a huge heart attack shortly before his 60th birthday.

The news of his unexpected death was first reported on social media post by his wife, Lucy, on behalf of their children, Sam, Ruby, and Joe:

“We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe,” the statement read. Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In recent times, Dickson gained attention for his critical views on Novak Djokovic’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Through various articles, Dickson not only challenged Djokovic’s decisions but also highlighted the potential implications for his legacy and public image. In one of his pieces, Dickson wrote, “MIKE DICKSON: Novak Djokovic could ruin his chances of becoming the GOAT by refusing to take the vaccine… it is a strange hill to die on for a player who is so desperate to be loved.” He also penned a Q&A article titled, “NOVAK DJOKOVIC Q&A: Why is the world No 1 so adamant about not getting the vaccine? How much is he giving up in the process? And more importantly… what happens now?” His critical stance was clear in another article where he stated, “MIKE DICKSON: Novak Djokovic will remain a hero to some, but to many others he has TRASHED his reputation beyond repair… the world No 1 thought he could work the system, but it turns out favourable treatment only goes so far.” Despite their differences, Novak Djokovic displayed sportsmanship and respect by acknowledging Dickson’s death. The tennis star retweeted the announcement of Dickson’s passing with a simple yet poignant message: Condolences to Mike Dickson family [pray emoji] Rest in Peace. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic faced heckling from an audience urging him to “get vaccinated.” Unfazed, Djokovic responded on the court with his signature prowess, smashing an ace to secure a three-set victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry. WATCH: