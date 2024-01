UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt, speaking at the WEF’s annual Davos summit: “When we have the next pandemic, we don’t want to have to wait a year before we get the vaccine, and if AI can shrink the time it takes to get that vaccine to a month, then that is a massive step forward for humanity.”

UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt, speaking at the WEF's annual Davos summit: "When we have the next pandemic, we don't want to have to wait a year before we get the vaccine, and if AI can shrink the time it takes to get that vaccine to a month, then that is a massive step forward for… pic.twitter.com/LUOcWuDVH5 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 21, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet