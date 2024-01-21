Biden Once Again Hints At Using Violence On American Citizens: ‘You’d Need An F-16’

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

While speaking with reporters on Friday, President Biden once again threatened to use military jets on American citizens.

“And I love people who say, the ‘blood of liberty,’ or excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots.’ Well guess what man, I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons,” Biden said. “And if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16.”

Biden was mocking a famous quote from Thomas Jefferson, who said “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” The quote is attributed to a letter written shortly after Shay’s Rebellion in 1787 and reflects Jefferson’s belief that the American people have a right to rebel against a tyrannical government, a view held by a number of founding fathers.

Friday’s press conference was far from the first time President Biden has made similar comments. In 2022, Biden delivered his infamous Independence Hall speech where he branded “extreme MAGA Republicans” as threats to the country. The speech directly followed the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.

Just two days later, Biden made an almost identical comment to the one he made on Friday, insinuating that the government would use drones and military jets on American citizens. ““For those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping Americans ‘independent and safe.’ If you want to fight against a country you need an F-15,” Biden said while speaking in Scranton on August 30, 2022. “You need something a little more than a gun.”

In addition to the president’s rhetoric, the Biden Administration has routinely claimed that “far-right extremists” and “white supremacists” represent America’s number one terror threat. FBI whistleblower Steve Friend has stated that the bureau used January 6 trespassing cases and other minor incidents to inflate “domestic terrorism” statistics, which were then used to justify statements made by Attorney General Merrick Garland.