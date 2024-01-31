JUST IN: 11-year-old boy is hunted down and shot in Atlanta, Georgia right next to a busy road.

By Colin Rugg

Atlanta is a mess. Video footage shows the young boy running through a parking lot near Martin Luther King Drive.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found the boy with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department has not found the suspects and has only described them as “three black males.”

