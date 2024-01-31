Trans-identified male runner breaks New York school’s women’s records AGAIN in track and field

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

At a track and field meet held on Friday in Rochester, NY, a trans-identified male runner with the Rochester Institute of Technology broke two school women’s records that were previously held by the student.

Sadie Schreiner placed first in the Women’s 200 and 300-meter races, with a time of 25.27 in the 200 and a time of 40.78 in the 300. The 300-meter race times was over 2 seconds ahead of the first female runner and the 200-meter race time was one second ahead. According to the school, Schreiner received an Atlantic Region Championship qualifying time.

For comparison, Schreiner’s times would have placed the athlete in 18th place in the men’s 200-meter race, and in 10th place in the men’s 300-meter race.

Schreiner, formerly known as Camden, competed on December 8, 2023, at a track meet at Nazareth University in New York, taking first place and setting the record of 41.80 in the women’s 300 meter race. According to the Daily Mail, at the same meet one year prior, Schreiner placed 19th in the men’s 100-meter race.

In response to the win, Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who had to compete against trans-identified male Lia Thomas, wrote, “The thing that never happens happened again.”

“Women’s records mean nothing if they’re set by men,” she added.

“Another male NCAA women’s record breaker. Women’s records are for WOMEN!” wrote the Independent Council on Women’s Sports.

“What a joke,” wrote Taylor Silverman, another female athlete who has experienced competing against a trans-identified male. Olympian Mara Yamauchi wrote, “Same as in parkrun – males stealing female records which will probably be out of female hands forever. All for what? To indulge men’s feelings.”