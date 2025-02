⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: An Israeli on Channel 14 called for killing everyone in Gaza including the Israeli ‘hostages’.

“Close off Gaza…Don't let civilians leave, and strike them, even if it means killing our hostages"

"Annihilate everyone?"

“Everyone”pic.twitter.com/rtAC8iX7vL

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 17, 2025