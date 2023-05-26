JUST IN: DOJ Drops Charges Against Soros-Backed DA Who Lied Under Oath by Mark Steffen

The Department of Justice has confirmed that it will not bring charges against a disgraced former U.S. Attorney backed by George Soros who lied under oath to disguise the lengths she went to use her position to influence a local election in Boston.

According to The Messenger, DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, who continues to investigate former President Donald Trump for potential criminal charges, decided last week that any criminal misconduct committed by ex-U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will be dismissed following her resignation last Friday. Rollins was the subject of a devastating report by the Office of Special Counsel and Office of the Inspector General showing how the progressive prosecutor flouted ethics rules to leak confidential documents to the media for political purposes, collected free tickets to a Boston Celtics game, and attended a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee featuring First Lady Jill Biden.

During their investigation, OSC and OIG interviewed Rollins on numerous occasions as they sought her explanation for a flurry of text messages between her, reporters at local newspapers, and another progressive Democrat attempting to fill her old position as the Suffolk County District Attorney. Both agencies concluded in their report that Rollins lied under oath about being the source channeling internal investigatory documents to reporters at the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, both of which were heavily invested in covering the Suffolk County Democratic primary.

The OIG accused Rollins of violating a host of Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch, including Section 2635.702 (the use “of public office for private gain”) and Section 2635.703 (the use “of nonpublic information”).

First elected District Attorney for Boston’s Suffolk County, Rollins received hefty financial support from Soros, a liberal billionaire who has pledged to spend big on little-known district attorney races in an attempt to influence the criminal justice system. Rollins ran on a platform of refusing to prosecute certain criminal offenses, some violent, as she remade Beantown’s justice system in Soros’s image.