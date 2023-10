JUST IN: Israel is threatening to cut off “the head of the snake” and launch an attack against Iran if Hezbollah joins the war.

Israel's Minister of Economy Nir Barkat said Iran's Ayatollahs will be “wiped off the face of the earth” if Hezbollah attacks Israel.

