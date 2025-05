JUST IN: Israeli MK Hanoch Milwidsky calls to bomb Gaza’s reserves of water, fuel & food: “We know where the water reserves are, the fuel, the food, but we don’t hit them because of legal guidelines pulled out of thin air…This is not how you win”

