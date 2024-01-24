JUST IN: Massive Trucker Convoy Protests Planned For Major Border Entry Points On Feb 3

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) announced that truckers will be organizing a demonstration along several southern border routes in protest of the wide open border, as well as the recent Supreme Court decision that will allow Border Patrol agents to cut razor-wire fencing set up by Texas National Guard personnel.

“There will be a ‘Take Our Border Back’ multi-day trucker convoy from January 29th through February 3rd,” Self wrote in an X post. “Routes will end at Eagle Pass TX, Yuma AZ, and San Ysidro CA.”

The convoy will mirror similar protest movements in Canada, where truckers rallied around government buildings in Ottawa and border checkpoints in protest of the nation’s stringent vaccine mandates. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ultimately used the nation’s “Emergencies Act” to declare what amounts to Canadian martial law in response to the protests. Riot police then cleared out the protesters while leaders were placed under arrest after having their bank accounts seized

A judge recently ruled that Trudeau’s use of the act was illegal. Similar protests have been observed in Europe in response to radical climate change goals, namely The Netherlands and Germany. As for the U.S.-based convoys in response to the border crisis, groups of truckers are set to met up in San Ysidro, California, Eagle Pass, Texas and Yuma, Arizona on February 3. A number of meet-up dates have been set for the days ahead as truckers are expected to travel from as far as Jacksonville, Florida for the rallies. “The Biden Administration and the federal government are in of Article IV, Section IV of the U.S. Constitution,” reads a flyer for the “Take Our Border Back Convoy.” The clause states that the government is responsible for protecting American citizens from an invasion. The convoy’s goals include educating the public on the border crisis, sending a message to local, state and federal governments, and demanding action on deportations and border closures. This is a developing story.