JUST IN: New York City is gearing up to pay over $1,000,000,000 on just hotels over the next 3 years to house illegal immigrants.

Good! That’s what happens when you call yourself a “Sanctuary City.”

But that’s just the hotel costs. NYC Mayor Eric Adams estimates the total cost… pic.twitter.com/SOE4MJoqP1

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2023