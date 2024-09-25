JUST IN: NYC’s disgraced ‘Covid czar’ Jay Varma admits Mpox ‘not a problem’ for US, drug ‘only considered experimental’

By Libby Emmons – The Post Millennial

Another bombshell report from Steven Crowder’s Mug Club Investigations shows Dr. Jay Varma, disgraced NYC Covid czar under Mayor Bill de Blasio, who hosted sex parties while requiring New Yorkers to stay home, practice social distancing, and mandated the vaccine, shows that post Covid, he continued to mislead the public in his new job. He has since been fired from that position.

The investigation reveals not only Varma’s role but the way that pharmaceutical companies attempt to game the system to get their drugs approved and out into the marketplace even if they are not entirely sure of their efficacy themselves.

Crowder details that Varma was hired by pharmaceutical company Siga Tech to help sell an “antiproxviral” for monkeypox, which was later renamed Mpox due to World Health Organization concerns that having “monkey” in the name was racist somehow. Including “monkey” in the name, however, could only be considered racist by people who equate monkeys with Africans or black persons, meaning that calling it monkey pox only sounds racist to racists.

“So we want the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, to approve our drug specifically for monkeypox and right now it’s only considered experimental. And they won’t approve it based on this study,” Varma said.

He went on to say that the goal is to “spin” the study in media so that people “won’t like dump the stock, thinking that the company is worthless.”

“We also need to keep up the people’s belief that the [TPOXX] drug works. So, that’s why spinning it in the media is helpful,” Varma said. His concern was making sure the company, and their drug, continued to seem viable. “You can spin them [TPOXX study results] so that people – won’t like, dump the stock thinking that the company is worthless,” he said.

“Honestly,” he told the undercover reporter, “in the United States, the risk [for Monkeypox] is very low. It’s only primarily transmitted among gay men. It basically got into the sexual networks of gay men, and a lot of gay men have tons and tons of sexual partners and often don’t use condoms. So as a result, it spreads more easily.”

That it spread more easily in the gay community was another stigma the World Health Organization, and the CDC, were looking to avoid. So much so, that they have downplayed the risk among those who practice gay sex and attempted to make it seem like a broader threat to everyone. Varma admitted that “it’s not going to spread among the general population, it’s almost certainly going to stay primarily among gay men.”