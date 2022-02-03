3 thoughts on “Justice Dept has released this video court exhibit from Jan 6, 2021 … showing the breach of Capitol doors

  3. If you look closely I see people being pushed in and trying to get back out. If this was a “breach” with that many people intent on going in, that door was open more than enough to see a swarm rush through without hesitancy

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*