Justice Dept has released this video court exhibit from Jan 6, 2021 … showing the breach of Capitol doors
=====> pic.twitter.com/sqPArKvJ4H
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 25, 2022
Posted: February 2, 2022
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “Justice Dept has released this video court exhibit from Jan 6, 2021 … showing the breach of Capitol doors”
I’ve seen more violence and action at a golden corral buffet.
Looks like some under covers show up to help open the doors from the inside.
If you look closely I see people being pushed in and trying to get back out. If this was a “breach” with that many people intent on going in, that door was open more than enough to see a swarm rush through without hesitancy