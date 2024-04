Justin Trudeau’s government is crumbling.

A Liberal premier has asked Trudeau to meet with premiers on his carbon tax.

Trudeau’s response: “We had a meeting in 2016”

While Canadians are struggling to afford groceries, this dictator continues to lie and destroy Canada.

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 7, 2024