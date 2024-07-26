Kamala Harris Pledges ‘Unwavering Commitment’ to Israel, Offers Palestinians Her ‘Concern’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday pledged her “unwavering commitment” to Israel after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered her “concern” to the Palestinians Israel is massacring in Gaza.

“From when I was a young girl, collecting funds to plant trees for Israel, to my time in the United States Senate and now at the White House, I’ve had an unwavering commitment to the existence of the state of Israel, to its security and to the people of Israel,” Harris said. “I’ve said it many times, but it bears repeating. Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does so matters.”

“I also expressed with the prime minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians, and I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there,” Harris said. “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent.”

After pushing the “Hamas mass rape hoax” by claiming Hamas “committed horrific acts of sexual violence” on October 7, Harris said a ceasefire deal exists but wouldn’t express explicit support for a ceasefire.

“So to everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire, and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you,” Harris said. “Let’s get the deal done. So we can get a ceasefire to end the war. Let’s bring the hostages home and let’s provide much-needed relief to the Palestinian people. And ultimately, I remain committed to a path forward that can lead to a two-state solution.”

Though Harris champions “diversity” and “multiculturalism” in America, she said Israel must remain a “Jewish” state and voiced support for a two-state solution.

“A two-state solution is the only path that ensures Israel remains a secure, Jewish and democratic state, and one that ensures Palestinians can finally realize the freedom, security and prosperity that they rightly deserve,” Harris said.

Harris has to worked relentlessly to provide Israel with cover to commit heinous war crimes, most recently by airing Sheryl Sandberg’s debunked atrocity propaganda film “Screams Before Silence” — which disgracefully features a torture-extracted “confession” as evidence — at a White House event.