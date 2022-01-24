Live look at the libs in DC at the Anti-Vax Mandate protest on the National Mall.
We will never stop invading “your” territory. pic.twitter.com/RTUXeVV4ow
— Vish Burra (@VishBurra) January 23, 2022
Posted: January 24, 2022
4 thoughts on “Karen at the DC Anti-Vax Mandate protest”
Musta been those supply-chain shortages and the empty shelves. No Midol available for her.
Somebody put it out of it’s misery
Communist mask wearers are certifiably insane.