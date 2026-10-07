Kelly, a Texas real estate license holder, testified at a Frisco City Council meeting about widespread housing and employment abuses tied to immigrants from India.

She described a system where Indian applicants qualify for apartments but vanish after approval, with friends or others taking keys and the original leaseholder returning to India, bypassing standard background checks and creating fair housing violations that could trigger MASSIVE lawsuits!

Once units go to Indian tenants, they sublease internally via Indian Facebook groups and apps, excluding all other races and nationalities. Fake tech companies hire entry-level H1Bs, pay for 10 apartments at a time, and supply groceries, while Americans lose jobs to these replacements and face evictions that block renting for 4-7 years!

— Bridgett Fertig (@LightOnLiberty) October 7, 2026