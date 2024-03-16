Kidney failure patients face slow death in Gaza: Euro-Med

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinians are incapable of acquiring salt-free water due to the regime’s fuel shortages and power outages, which has increased issues for dialysis patients.

At least 1,000 to 1,500 patients with kidney failure in Gaza are on the verge of collapse owing to a shortage of medical treatments, as reported by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

The group detailed that there are thousands of patients with serious and chronic illnesses who “face a slow death” as the war wages on and “Israel” continues its slaughter of Palestinians.

“Nearly 60 kidney failure patients are at risk of death at any moment, and at least 20 others have already died, following their inability to receive adequate treatment as a result of Israel’s ongoing military attacks,” Euro-Med reported.

The occupation’s intensive bombing has prevented patients from getting to hospitals for dialysis and other critical procedures.

Euro-Med explained that lack of electricity has shut down the desalination plant pumping water to Al-Shifa hospital, causing the breakdown of numerous dialysis machines, “making it impossible for patients to receive the health care they desperately need.”

This has caused patients to receive care based on hospital schedules “rather than their medical needs.”